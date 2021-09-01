The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.84 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.56.

NYSE:SMG opened at $156.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $143.08 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.86.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

