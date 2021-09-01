The Toro (TTC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect The Toro to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Toro to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TTC opened at $109.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.54 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Toro stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of The Toro worth $29,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

