The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 46,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,678,294. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,964,566 shares of company stock worth $49,540,425 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

