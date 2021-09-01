TheStreet Upgrades Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) to B

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of AE opened at $30.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.12. Adams Resources & Energy has a 12-month low of $18.36 and a 12-month high of $37.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

