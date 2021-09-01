Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $147.05

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$147.05 and last traded at C$146.55, with a volume of 80843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$145.51.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$141.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$73.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$133.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$120.66.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

