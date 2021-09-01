THORChain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.21 Billion (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.87 or 0.00020952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and $136.40 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00133273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00161329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,553.77 or 0.07546341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,331.23 or 1.00506635 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.70 or 0.00814782 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,060,215 coins. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.