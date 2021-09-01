ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 36,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 570,386 shares.The stock last traded at $20.10 and had previously closed at $18.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDUP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ThredUp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alon Rotem sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,978,998.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,174,769 shares of company stock worth $27,144,000.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ThredUp during the 1st quarter worth about $2,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

