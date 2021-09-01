Tiger Pacific Capital LP Buys New Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,874,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,786,000. iQIYI makes up about 7.4% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in iQIYI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iQIYI by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 777,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,421,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

