Tiger Pacific Capital LP Sells 111,459 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Tiger Pacific Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,459 shares during the quarter. LexinFintech makes up approximately 1.7% of Tiger Pacific Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tiger Pacific Capital LP owned 0.45% of LexinFintech worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LX has been the subject of a number of research reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. DBS Vickers lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

LexinFintech stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 98,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

