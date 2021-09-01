Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Given New C$10.51 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) had its price objective raised by Fundamental Research from C$10.34 to C$10.51 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TF. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Timbercreek Financial to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Timbercreek Financial alerts:

Shares of Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.28. The firm has a market cap of C$790.95 million and a PE ratio of 19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 89.30, a current ratio of 89.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.57. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$7.39 and a 12-month high of C$9.81.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.