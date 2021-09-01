TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Short Interest Up 22.7% in August

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the July 29th total of 4,760,000 shares. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 786,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

In other news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the second quarter valued at about $142,000. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TimkenSteel from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE TMST traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.45. 668,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,824. TimkenSteel has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $621.08 million, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.12.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.34. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

