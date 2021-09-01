Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$117.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$117.11.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TIH shares. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$108.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 800 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.65, for a total transaction of C$86,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,900,276.85. Also, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,425,200. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $749,596.

TIH traded down C$0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$105.50. 76,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.06, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.59. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$71.95 and a 12-month high of C$110.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$105.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$101.37. The company has a market cap of C$8.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

