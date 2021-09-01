Torrid (CURV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86. Torrid has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CURV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Torrid in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.31.

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

