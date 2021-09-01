TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of TowneBank worth $3,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in TowneBank by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 75,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,057,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in TowneBank in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in TowneBank by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 47.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.14.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.