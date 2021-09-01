TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Down to $42.60

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $42.60, but opened at $41.46. TPI Composites shares last traded at $40.55, with a volume of 1,123 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPIC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.35.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 2.42%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 6,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $289,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,789 shares of company stock worth $1,266,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TPI Composites by 152.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 48,113 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,073,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 36,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

