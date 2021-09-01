Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 37.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.6% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 60,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after buying an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $194.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

