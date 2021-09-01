Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,385 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 772% compared to the average daily volume of 388 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

PEAK stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $37.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAK. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

