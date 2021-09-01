Traders Purchase High Volume of Berkshire Grey Call Options (NASDAQ:BGRY)

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 2,249 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,712% compared to the typical volume of 59 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.35% of Berkshire Grey as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Grey in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

BGRY opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

