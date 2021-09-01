TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock worth $68,193,165 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $607.47 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $453.76 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.27.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

