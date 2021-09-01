Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel Sells 9,502 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,502 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $119,535.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,515.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Travelzoo alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Holger Bartel sold 5,725 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $69,616.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Holger Bartel sold 4,666 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $59,351.52.

On Thursday, August 12th, Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Holger Bartel sold 81,973 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $1,168,115.25.

On Friday, July 30th, Holger Bartel sold 60,727 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $848,356.19.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 28,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,375. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.50 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. Research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the first quarter worth about $866,000. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 43,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Travelzoo by 27.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 49,940 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelzoo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.