Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.42% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

TRVI stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -0.08. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 96,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

