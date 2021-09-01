Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.9% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 103,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1,188.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 30,530 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

MSA opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $172.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.02.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 target price on shares of MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

