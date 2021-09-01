Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.29.

