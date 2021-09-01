Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Hologic by 997.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

HOLX stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average is $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.81 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

