TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.76. TriNet Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million.

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $1,793,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 167,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,158,875. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,288,000 after purchasing an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,471,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNET stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.91. 2,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,138. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $92.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.44.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriNet Group (TNET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.