TrueFeedBack Achieves Market Cap of $9.93 Million (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $9.93 million and $194,876.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

