Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,910 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $26,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 230.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,066,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,655 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 379.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6,315.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,293,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,349 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,355.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.