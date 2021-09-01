TrustSwap Price Tops $1.38 on Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002889 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustSwap has a market cap of $123.13 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00058819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00120349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.35 or 0.00834634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00049108 BTC.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (SWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 89,304,433 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.