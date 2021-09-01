Truxton Co. (TRUX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRUX opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $177.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.66. Truxton has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter.

Truxton Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking and business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Loans, Commercial Real Estate Loans, Residential Real Estate Loans, Construction and Land Development Loans, and Consumer Loans.

