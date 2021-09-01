TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 42,500 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of TTEC stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 157,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,748. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.
