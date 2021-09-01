TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman Sells 42,500 Shares

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $4,591,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.40. The stock had a trading volume of 157,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,748. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. Analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,908,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

