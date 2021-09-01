Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.17). Twilio reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Twilio.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%.
In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,951.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.25, for a total value of $1,144,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,016 shares of company stock worth $66,186,460. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 15.6% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Twilio by 61.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Twilio by 1.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Twilio by 54.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 15,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 250.0% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.31. 809,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,578. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.38 and a beta of 1.43. Twilio has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $376.18 and a 200 day moving average of $361.28.
About Twilio
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
