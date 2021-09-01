Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26 billion. Twitter posted sales of $936.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full year sales of $5.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.77. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $284,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in Twitter by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 0.3% in the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twitter by 50.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

