Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $74.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.29.
Several analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $80.75.
In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.
