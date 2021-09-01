Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives $74.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 137.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock worth $5,640,088. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

