U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Sells $727,494.60 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of USPH opened at $117.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.69. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.84%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.