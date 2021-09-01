UBS Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €5.90 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.90 ($6.94) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Friday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aroundtown has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.23 ($8.50).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €6.49 ($7.63) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

