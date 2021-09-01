UBS Group Trims Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Target Price to $315.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $345.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ZM. Benchmark started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $360.61 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Argus upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $410.91.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $289.50 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a PE ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $366.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 315,492 shares of company stock worth $116,842,501. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.