Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.20 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $410.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of ULTA opened at $387.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.68.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

