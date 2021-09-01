Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.500-$14.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 billion-$8.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.88 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.00.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $387.31 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $352.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.68.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 4,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,625,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,821 shares of company stock valued at $30,405,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

