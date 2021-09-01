Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $30.96

Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.96 ($0.40) and traded as high as GBX 31 ($0.41). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 2,226,794 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 29.80. The company has a market cap of £26.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48.

About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.