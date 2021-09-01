Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,283,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,792,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.94 and its 200-day moving average is $219.66. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.50 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

