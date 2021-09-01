United Fire Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
United Fire Group has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $652.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 0.11.
UFCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of United Fire Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.
About United Fire Group
United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.
