United Fire Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

United Fire Group has increased its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $36.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $652.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Fire Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of United Fire Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

