United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $42.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

