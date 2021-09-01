United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 29th total of 7,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 34.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,358,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,866. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

