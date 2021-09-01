Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Short Interest Update

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 133,100 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the July 29th total of 170,600 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.34. 236,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,948. Universal Security Instruments has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.26.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UUU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,653 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,452 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

