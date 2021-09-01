Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $223.00 and last traded at $223.01. 18,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,682,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.12.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42.
In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,706,466 shares of company stock worth $343,947,850. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
