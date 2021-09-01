Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $223.00 and last traded at $223.01. 18,361 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,682,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $229.12.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

Get Upstart alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,706,466 shares of company stock worth $343,947,850. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.