US Bancorp DE Acquires 95 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,475,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,376.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,078 shares of company stock worth $6,480,005. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $331.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.41 and its 200-day moving average is $291.44. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.06.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.