US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,232 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Illumina by 109.3% during the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $385,959,000 after purchasing an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Illumina by 77.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $208,980,000 after purchasing an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Illumina by 53.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $166,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $52,431,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total value of $143,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,374. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $457.16 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $485.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.60.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

