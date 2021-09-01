US Bancorp DE Has $16.95 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $16,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $106.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James raised D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.