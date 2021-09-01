US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,725,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after buying an additional 64,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 45,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $291.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $204.32 and a 52-week high of $304.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

