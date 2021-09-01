V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $153,000.00.

On Friday, August 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $203,970.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $203,415.00.

On Friday, July 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $203,490.00.

On Monday, July 19th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.74, for a total value of $199,110.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.64, for a total transaction of $204,960.00.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $164.81 on Wednesday. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $165.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CorVel by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

